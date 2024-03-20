List Of World's Happiest Countries In 2024 Released; Check India's Rank
In a surprising turn, the United States and Germany have dropped out of the top 20 happiest nations, ranking 23rd and 24th respectively.
Finland has once again clinched the title of the world's happiest country, maintaining its top position for the seventh consecutive year, according to the latest United Nations-sponsored World Happiness Report released on Wednesday.
India has ranked 126 on the list, the same as last year, indicating relatively stable levels of happiness amidst global fluctuations.
In a surprising turn, the United States and Germany have dropped out of the top 20 happiest nations, ranking 23rd and 24th respectively. This marks the first time in over a decade that these countries failed to secure a spot among the top 20.
The report, which surveyed 143 countries, highlighted the enduring happiness of Nordic nations, with Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden trailing closely behind Finland in the top five.
However, the list of the happiest countries no longer includes any of the world's largest nations, with only the Netherlands and Australia representing populations over 15 million in the top 10.
NEW: World Happiness Report 2024 is here! Explore the full report to understand the state of global happiness, the happiest countries in the world, and what we can learn about generational differences in wellbeing.— World Happiness Report (@HappinessRpt) March 20, 2024
ð https://t.co/BTDhl6za73 ð
ð§µ1/16 | #WHR2024 pic.twitter.com/kZFu6QVAZ3
Costa Rica and Kuwait made significant strides, entering the top 20 at the 12th and 13th positions respectively.
Jennifer De Paola, a happiness researcher at the University of Helsinki, attributed Finland's continued success to its strong connection to nature, healthy work-life balance, and societal values that prioritise trust and equality.
The report also sheds light on concerning trends, such as growing happiness inequality across regions, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa and among older and younger generations in various parts of the world.
In North America, Australia, and New Zealand, happiness among younger age groups has declined, with older generations now reporting higher levels of happiness. This trend has been attributed to factors such as increased exposure to negative news and societal pressures.
While the overall rankings saw fluctuations, Lithuania emerged as the happiest country among respondents under 30, showcasing diverse happiness dynamics across age groups.
Despite challenges, the report highlighted a global increase in benevolence, particularly among young people, offering hope for the future.
At the bottom of the list, Afghanistan remains the world's lowest-ranked country for happiness, reflecting ongoing humanitarian crises and instability.
The World Happiness Report, drawing on factors such as GDP per capita, social support, and perceptions of corruption, serves as a crucial tool for understanding global well-being and guiding policy decisions towards fostering happier societies.
World's 20 Happiest Countries In 2024
Finland
Denmark
Iceland
Sweden
Israel
Netherlands
Norway
Luxembourg
Switzerland
Australia
New Zealand
Costa Rica
Kuwait
Austria
Canada
Belgium
Ireland
Czechia
Lithuania
United Kingdom