List Of World's Happiest Countries In 2024 Released; Check India's Rank

India has ranked 126 on the list, the same as last year, indicating relatively stable levels of happiness amidst global fluctuations.

In a surprising turn, the United States and Germany have dropped out of the top 20 happiest nations, ranking 23rd and 24th respectively. This marks the first time in over a decade that these countries failed to secure a spot among the top 20.

The report, which surveyed 143 countries, highlighted the enduring happiness of Nordic nations, with Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden trailing closely behind Finland in the top five.

However, the list of the happiest countries no longer includes any of the world's largest nations, with only the Netherlands and Australia representing populations over 15 million in the top 10.