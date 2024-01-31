List Of 10 Most Corrupt Countries In The World; See Where India Ranks

In South Asia, Pakistan is ranked 133, while Sri Lanka is at 115. The report said as Bangladesh (149) emerges from the least developed country (LDC) status, with economic growth supporting a continued reduction in poverty and improving living conditions, the flow of information on the public sector is hindered amidst an ongoing crackdown against the press.

China, ranked at 76, has made headlines with its aggressive anti-corruption crackdown by punishing more than 3.7 million public officials for corruption over the last decade.

With 2024 poised to be a big election year across the Asia Pacific region as several countries, including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Solomon Islands, South Korea and Taiwan, are going to the polls, the report estimates it will be a year of little to no meaningful progress towards curbing corruption.

(With PTI inputs)