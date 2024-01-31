List Of 10 Most Corrupt Countries In The World; See Where India Ranks
Transparency International on Tuesday released the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) which lists the world's most corrupt countries. Here's a list of the 10 which fared the worst:
10 Most Corrupt Countries In The World
In the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, Somalia, with a score of 11, found itself at the lowest position, followed by Venezuela (13), Syria (13), South Sudan (13), and Yemen (16). The report attributed their rankings to enduring crises characterised by prolonged armed conflicts. North Korea occupied a low position on the index, securing a score of 172.
India's Rank
India ranked 93 out of 180 countries on the corruption perceptions index for 2023.
In 2023, India's rank was 93 and score was 39.
In 2022, India's rank was 85 and score was 40.
India's ranking slipped down from 85 to 93 this year.
"India's score shows fluctuations small enough that no firm conclusions can be drawn on any significant change. However, ahead of the elections, India sees further narrowing of civic space, including through the passage of a (telecommunication) bill that could be a 'grave threat' to fundamental rights," the Transparency International report said.
Corruption In Asia
In South Asia, Pakistan is ranked 133, while Sri Lanka is at 115. The report said as Bangladesh (149) emerges from the least developed country (LDC) status, with economic growth supporting a continued reduction in poverty and improving living conditions, the flow of information on the public sector is hindered amidst an ongoing crackdown against the press.
China, ranked at 76, has made headlines with its aggressive anti-corruption crackdown by punishing more than 3.7 million public officials for corruption over the last decade.
With 2024 poised to be a big election year across the Asia Pacific region as several countries, including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Solomon Islands, South Korea and Taiwan, are going to the polls, the report estimates it will be a year of little to no meaningful progress towards curbing corruption.
