Lilly, Novo To Lower Obesity Drug Prices In Trump Deal

Lilly will offer its shot for $50 a month less than the current price through its direct-to-consumer platform called LillyDirect. Novo sells Wegovy for $499 a month via its platform, called NovoCare.

The drugs’ current US list prices are more than $1,000 a month.

The White House event brought together the leaders of rival drugmakers that are transforming how people around the world lose weight. Both Novo Chief Executive Officer Mike Doustdar and Lilly CEO Dave Ricks touted the agreement’s ability to get their medicines to more people.

“Access to life-changing medicine should not be a privilege,” Doustdar said. “It is a societal promise.”

Ricks credited Trump and negotiations with the Department of Health and Human Services for the deal.

“Medicine only is effective when people can access and afford it, and that’s what today’s announcement delivers,” he said. “We’re able to solve a real problem for millions of American people.”

Currently, about 8 million to 9 million people in the US are using the drugs known as GLP-1s, Ricks said at a subsequent Lilly briefing. Adding Medicare coverage could bring in as many as 40 million new eligible patients, and could prompt more commercial insurance plans to cover it, he said.

Under the agreement, Lilly will get fast-track review of its forthcoming weight-loss pill and Novo will get faster review of a higher-dose injection, said the companies and a spokesperson for the Food and Drug Administration.

The voucher Lilly received will shrink the approval time for its pill, called orforglipron, to weeks in a review process that can take a year, Ricks said. It could be cleared by March, he said. The lowest dose of the pill, if approved, will cost $149 a month, according to the company.

The agreement follows similar moves from Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc and Germany’s Merck KGaA to stave off more draconian regulations and parry sharp criticism from Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Trump Deals

Over the summer, Trump sent letters to 17 drugmakers, including Lilly and Novo, with a list of demands. He insisted they lower the prices they charge Medicaid — the health insurance program for low-income and disabled people — as well as sell discounted medicines directly to patients and offer new drugs in the US at the same price available in other developed nations.

Ricks has been among the most visible pharmaceutical executives interacting with Trump during his second term, and the president praised both corporate leaders during the Oval Office event Thursday.

“Doustdar is a big star, that I can tell you,” Trump said. “Dave Ricks is one of the hottest people in the world.”

Ricks, who has also drawn compliments from Kennedy despite the secretary’s hostility toward the pharmaceutical industry, has been representing the sector with the administration since before Trump’s return to the White House. He joined Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla at a dinner with Trump and his top officials before the inauguration at Trump’s Palm Beach club.

In February, Lilly was one of the first drugmakers to announce a major investment in US manufacturing at a splashy event in Washington that was attended by key cabinet members, including Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. The push to onshore manufacturing was already underway at Lilly, which has been investing heavily to boost production capacity for Zepbound and Mounjaro, its top-selling weight-loss and diabetes treatments.

Novo’s chief executive had kept a lower profile. The Danish drug manufacturer, however, pledged billions in US investment, including a $4.1 billion factory expansion begun last year in North Carolina.

Novo has been losing ground to Lilly in the ultra-competitive US market. The Danish drugmaker said earlier this week it had reached a deal with the US to cut prices for Ozempic, Wegovy and its older diabetes pill Rybelsus for some Medicare patients in 2027.