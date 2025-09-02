Landslide Kills 1,000 In Remote Sudanese Region, Rebels Say

A landslide flattened an entire village in war-torn Sudan’s western Darfur region, leaving at least 1,000 people dead, according to a rebel group that controls the area.

The disaster in Tarasin followed intense rainfall in the remote Jebel Marra area in the last week of August, the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army said in a statement on Tuesday. One person survived, it said.

“The village has been completely leveled to the ground,” the SLM/A said.