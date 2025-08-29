LA Police Releases Video Of Sikh Man Shot Dead While Performing Martial Art With Sword: Trigger Warning

The Los Angeles police in July had shot dead a Sikh man while he was seemingly performing gatka, an ancient martial art form in the middle of the road. The footage of the incident was released by the Los Angeles Police Department recently, that has now gone viral.

The LAPD claimed that Gurpreet Singh, 35, was performing gatka yielding a machete near Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. However, he was shot dead after he allegedly refused to comply with the police and tried to attack the cops. However, the "machete" that he was holding is actually a "khanda"- a double-edged sword that is used while performing the ancient martial art form.