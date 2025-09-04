Kyiv's Allies Fear Putin Is Readying New Assault In Ukraine

Capturing Pokrovsk would open the way to a Russian assault on the much larger cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk as Moscow seeks control over the entire Donetsk region.

Growing concerns come as the gathering of the so-called coalition of the willing in the French capital will aim to finalize discussions on the European level about security guarantees for post-war Ukraine, people familiar with the plans said. The leaders will also speak to Donald Trump.

The Europeans will likely want to tease out specific commitments about the US contribution to those assurances and to push Washington to tighten sanctions against Russia as Putin shows no signs of wanting to meet with Zelenskiy any time soon, the people said.

The French want the gathering to convey a message that Europe has done its part to support Ukraine and it’s up to the US president to deliver on his threat to increase pressure on the Kremlin. President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday, standing alongside Zelenskiy in Paris, that Europe is ready to provide security guarantees to Kyiv.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Zelenskiy joined the meeting in person together with the Dutch, Danish, Belgian and Polish prime ministers. Finnish President Alexander Stubb, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa were also present. Other leaders joined via video conference.

Despite Trump’s recent drive to broker an end to Russia’s full-scale invasion, including a meeting with Putin in Alaska last month, Moscow hasn’t shown willingness to commit to a ceasefire. While the US president has threatened sanctions to put pressure on Russia, he has so far stopped short of imposing them.