King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer: PM Modi, Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden, And Others Wish Speedy Recovery
While the Buckingham Palace has not specified the form of cancer, it said the 75-year-old monarch has started treatment.

06 Feb 2024, 10:04 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@RoyalFamily/Samir Hussein</p></div>
Image Source: X/@RoyalFamily/Samir Hussein

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, former PMs Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Sir Tony Blair and other global leaders have wished King Charles III a speedy recovery after Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

While the palace has not specified the form of cancer, it said the 75-year-old monarch has started treatment.

"I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1754730459429278192Wishes Pour In For Britain’s King Charles III

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X, “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."

Former prime ministers Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Sir Tony Blair, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted similar messages. US President Joe Biden said he was "concerned" about King Charles and planned to call him later.

Statement From Buckingham Palace

A statement from Buckingham Palace read, "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

The King is said to have informed both his sons, William and Harry, personally about his diagnosis. While Prince William is in regular contact with his father, it is said that Prince Harry, who lives in the US, has spoken to his father and plans to travel to the UK to see him in the coming days. Charles became King in September 2022 when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.

(With PTI inputs)

