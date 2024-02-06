King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer: PM Modi, Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden, And Others Wish Speedy Recovery

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, former PMs Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Sir Tony Blair and other global leaders have wished King Charles III a speedy recovery after Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

While the palace has not specified the form of cancer, it said the 75-year-old monarch has started treatment.

"I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.