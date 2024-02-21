King Charles III Banknotes To Enter Circulation From June In UK

Under the new portrait design launched last year, the King’s image will appear on the front of the banknotes as well as in a cameo in the see-through security window, and the reverse side of the notes will remain unchanged. The current Series G of UK banknotes feature former UK PM Winston Churchill on the 5-pound notes, author Jane Austen on 10-pound notes, painter JMW Turner on 20-pound notes and computer scientist Alan Turing on 50-pound notes.