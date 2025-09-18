'Kimmel Has Zero Talent, Worse Than Colbert': Trump's Dig After Disney Pulls Jimmy Kimmel Live Off Air

US President Donald Trump took a dig at Jimmy Kimmel, commenting that the late-night host has 'zero talent' after Walt Disney Co.’s ABC network announced it is taking 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' off the air indefinitely. The decision follows backlash to remarks the Kimmel made about the killing of Republican activist Charlie Kirk. The move also comes just weeks after CBS announced it was ending its late-night show hosted by another Trump critic Stephen Colbert.

Trump celebrated the cancellation in a TruthSocial post, in which he wrote, "Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done."

Trump further took a dig on Jimmy Kimmel, and wrote "Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible."

"That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT," he further added.

On Sept. 15, Kimmel, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, accused Republicans of using Kirk’s death to criticise their opponents. "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterise this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them," Kimmel he said during his monologue.

The comments triggered outrage among conservative commentators and drew rebukes from members of the Trump administration.