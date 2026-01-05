Khamenei Plans Escape To Moscow If Islamic Revolutionary Guard Loyalty Falters: Reports

According to an intelligence report seen by The Times, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has reportedly drawn up plans to flee Tehran with a close circle of up to twenty aides and family members if military and security forces called to suppress the ongoing civil unrest begin deserting, defecting, or refusing orders — particularly members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The contingency plan, as per various social media handles, is said to have been modeled on the 2024 escape of his ally, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who fled Damascus in December as rebel forces closed in on the capital, boarding a plane to join his family in Moscow. In preparation, Khamenei would “gather assets, properties abroad and cash to facilitate their safe passage,” with Moscow identified as the destination for his inner circle.

Amid massive protests in Iran and a day after an American strike on Venezuela, US President Donald Trump warned that Iran would get “hit very hard” by the United States if more protesters are hit. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump also commented on Cuba, Venezuela, India’s oil purchases from Russia, and the contentious Greenland issue. Demonstrations against Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have entered their second week.

“We’re watching it very closely. If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they’re going to get hit very hard by the United States,” Trump told reporters. Earlier, on January 2, he posted on Truth Social: “We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, slammed Trump after his warning, stating that any US interference in Iranian protests would lead to more turbulence in the region. Larijani’s remarks came after Trump indicated that Washington would not remain silent if Tehran used lethal force against peaceful protesters.