Key Iran Nuclear Enrichment Site Of Natanz Shows No Sign Of Breach

The United Nations atomic watchdog said there’s no indication of increased radiation levels at Iran’s main uranium-enrichment site, an early sign that Israel’s strikes haven’t penetrated the containment layers protecting the Islamic Republic’s nuclear stockpile.

Iranian authorities told the International Atomic Energy Agency they haven’t observed higher radiation doses at the Natanz facility, located about 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Tehran. No radiological or chemical contamination has spread beyond the site, according to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, cited by the Tasmin news agency.

Israel hasn’t carried out raids against Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant on the shore of the Persian Gulf, the authorities said. Neither Iran’s heavily-protected enrichment site at Fordow, 200 kilometers south of Tehran, or its uranium-conversion facility, 400 kilometers south of the capital, were hit, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement.