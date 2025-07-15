Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya's Execution In Yemen Postponed: Reports

A sigh of relief for Nimisha Priya as her execution that was scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed, according to reports. The Indian origin nurse, working in Yemen, has been on death row since 2020 for charges of killing her co-worker in 2017.

Discussions and negotiations have been ongoing to come to a mutually acceptable solution for the nurse. The development follows after the 94-year-old Musliyar, who is officially known as Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad and holds the title of Grand Mufti of India, held talks with religious authorities in Yemen, the reports stated.

Talal Abdol Mehdi's murder is not just an emotional issue for the family, but also among the tribes and the residents of the Dhamar region, the reports cited.

This is why no one had been able to communicate with the family until now. It was only through Kanthapuram's intervention that communication with the family became possible for the first time, sources said.

The family agreed to the talks following the advice of Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz, reports said.

Priya has been working in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen since 2008 and in 2014, she had partnered up with local businessman Mahdi to run a clinic. However, the relationship between the two deteriorated due to disagreements over business matters.

Mahdi is accused of stealing her passport and money, as well as abusing her. Priya infused Mahdi with an opioid substance in 2017, planning to recover her passport after he lost consciousness. Mehdi, however, died.

Afterward, in order to cover up her tracks, the nurse dismembered the corpse and, with assistance from a local in the city, disposed of the severed body parts in a water container.

The Centre had informed the Supreme Court on Monday that the government could do "nothing much" in the case.

(With PTI inputs)