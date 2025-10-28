ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya Aircraft Crash Claims 12 Lives; Probe Underway
The aircraft was travelling from Diani to Kichwa Tembo.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
An aircraft accident has claimed the lives of 12 people in Kenya’s coastal Kwale County early Tuesday morning, a Reuters report stated.
The aircraft was travelling from Diani to Kichwa Tembo, and government agencies are at the scene trying to establish the cause of the accident and its impact, Reuters said citing aviation authority's statement.
(Inputs from Reuters)
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT