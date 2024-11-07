Who Is Kashyap Patel—Donald Trump Loyalist Likely To Be Next CIA Chief?

US President-elect Donald Trump will likely appoint Indian-origin official Kashyap 'Kash' Patel as the new chief of the Central Intelligence Agency. Patel served as the former chief of staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller under the previous Trump administration.

Trump prepares to assemble a team to run his administration when he takes office in January next year. Patel had served as one of the top advisers to Trump during his previous term from 2016 to 2020.