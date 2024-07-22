Kamala Harris Takes Over From Joe Biden — Here's Her Stance On India

Harris' stance on key issues, including her views on India, has garnered attention. Harris has consistently highlighted her Indian heritage as a source of inspiration and connection. In a notable address at a State Luncheon in June 2023, she spoke warmly of India's global influence and her personal ties to the country.

She acknowledged India's contributions to science, technology, and democracy, underscoring her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the US and India across various domains, including climate change, clean energy, and technology cooperation.

"Indian innovators have made great strides in engineering and computer programming. They’ve sent a mission to Mars. And they have launched and led technology companies that are global leaders in the areas of autonomous vehicles, robotics, cybersecurity, climate data, and digital finance—all of which can serve to improve the human condition and uplift the people." Harris said.

India’s global engagement has not only been to the benefit of the people of India but also to the benefit of the people of the United States and people around the world, she had said.

During the same event Harris said that India and United States have launched new areas of cooperation from artificial intelligence to semiconductors. "As we look toward the future, the United States and India, the world’s oldest and largest democracies, instinctively turn to each other and are increasingly aligned." she said.