Kamala Harris Takes Over From Joe Biden — Here's Her Stance On India
Harris is poised to make history as the first woman, Black, and Asian American president if elected
Following US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 electoral race, Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as the front runner for Democratic Party's presidential nominee.
In his announcement on late Sunday evening, Biden cited his dedication to the country and the Democratic Party as reasons for stepping aside. He emphasised on a unified focus on his presidential duties for the remainder of his term. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats—it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," he said.
Harris, who has served as Vice President since 2021, is poised to make history as the first woman, Black, and Asian American president if elected. Born to a Tamil biologist mother and a Jamaican-American father in California, Harris brings a diverse background that resonates deeply with a wide spectrum of voters in the United States.
Kamala Harris' India Stance
Harris' stance on key issues, including her views on India, has garnered attention. Harris has consistently highlighted her Indian heritage as a source of inspiration and connection. In a notable address at a State Luncheon in June 2023, she spoke warmly of India's global influence and her personal ties to the country.
She acknowledged India's contributions to science, technology, and democracy, underscoring her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the US and India across various domains, including climate change, clean energy, and technology cooperation.
"Indian innovators have made great strides in engineering and computer programming. They’ve sent a mission to Mars. And they have launched and led technology companies that are global leaders in the areas of autonomous vehicles, robotics, cybersecurity, climate data, and digital finance—all of which can serve to improve the human condition and uplift the people." Harris said.
India’s global engagement has not only been to the benefit of the people of India but also to the benefit of the people of the United States and people around the world, she had said.
During the same event Harris said that India and United States have launched new areas of cooperation from artificial intelligence to semiconductors. "As we look toward the future, the United States and India, the world’s oldest and largest democracies, instinctively turn to each other and are increasingly aligned." she said.
Rising Confidence
The decision to nominate Harris comes at a critical juncture for the Democratic Party, strategically ensuring continuity and leveraging existing campaign resources. With over $200 million already raised under the Biden-Harris ticket, transferring these funds to Harris provides a substantial advantage, consolidating financial and organisational support crucial for a competitive campaign against former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.
This is not the first time Harris will run for presidency. During the 2020 presidential elections, she had launched her bid in Oakland, California, but withdrew before the primaries. Recent polls by Bloomberg indicate growing confidence among swing-state voters in her ability to assume the presidency, bolstering her appeal and efficacy as Biden's successor.
In response to Biden's decision, prominent Democratic leaders like Bill Clinton, Elizabeth Warren and Gavin Newsom, among other supporters have expressed optimism about Harris's candidacy, citing her resilience, experience, and ability to galvanise diverse voter blocs.
As the presidential race intensifies, Harris' campaign is expected to focus on building momentum and expanding her outreach across key battleground states. Her platform will likely emphasise economic recovery, healthcare reform, and climate action, aligning with progressive policies aimed at addressing pressing national and global challenges.