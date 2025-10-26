Kamala Harris Hints At Another US Presidential Run: 'I'm Not Done, It's In My Bones'

It has been nearly since Kamala Harris lost the US Presidential Election 2024 to Donald Trump, who became the 47th US President in January 2025. Despite losing the election by a relatively significant margin, Harris has hinted that she may run for president again.

In a conversation with the BBC, the former US Vice President said she would 'possibly' be the US president one day while adding that her grandnieces 'for sure' will see a female president.

"I am not done," the former vice-president said about her political future. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it's in my bones."

Kamala's comments come against the backdrop of the Democratic Party searching for an ideal candidate for the 2028 US Presidential Election, when Donald Trump will no longer be eligible to run again, having already served two stints.

However, Kamala Harris has emerged only as an outsider in Democratic's list of potential nominees, even falling behind Hollywood actor Dwayne the Rock Johnson in polls, BBC reports.

Harris, though, has no time to listen to polls. "If I listened to polls I would have not run for my first office, or my second office - and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here," she said.

Kamala Harris went on to criticise Donald Trump, accusing the US President of weaponising the Department of Justice. She even called him a 'tyrant'.

"You look at what has happened in terms of how he has weaponised, for example, federal agencies going around after political satirists… His skin is so thin he couldn't endure criticism from a joke, and attempted to shut down an entire media organisation in the process," she said.

BBC reached out to the White House for a response on Kamala Harris' comment on Trump, whose administration had a blunt answer.

"When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should've taken the hint - the American people don't care about her absurd lies," said spokeswoman Abigail Jackson