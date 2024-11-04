Judy Dimon, Wife Of JPMorgan CEO, Knocks On Doors For Kamala Harris

Judy Dimon, the prominent political donor and wife of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s top executive, canvassed voters in Michigan over the weekend in support of Kamala Harris’ presidential bid.

The chief executive officer of the biggest US bank has declined to publicly endorse either party’s candidate, pledging that he would work with whoever is elected.

Earlier this year, the vice president’s Republican opponent, Donald Trump, posted an image touting Jamie Dimon’s endorsement on his social media page — only for the lender to quickly deny that the CEO had done so.