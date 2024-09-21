J&J Unit Seeks Chapter 11 Bankruptcy for Third Time Over Baby Powder Suits

The baby powder litigation has thrown a shadow on J&J’s shares. Efforts to get appellate judges to sign off on two previous attempts to settle the claims in bankruptcy court failed.

An appeals court concluded J&J’s unit couldn’t show it faced a realistic threat of financial distress from the baby powder cases because it had J&J’s backing. In Friday’s so-called pre-packaged Chapter 11 filing, the unit’s lawyers are stressing a groundswell of support for the current offer.

J&J has been preparing for the unit’s third bankruptcy attempt for months, including moving another unit to Texas, where state law allows companies to assign liability from mass tort cases to subsidiaries that then file for bankruptcy. The maneuver, dubbed the Texas Two Step, allows companies to force settlements onto mass-tort victims.

The new plan calls for J&J to set aside more than $8.2 billion to resolve ovarian and gynecological cancer claims, though it’s unclear at this point what portion will be reserved for current cases and how much is slated for a trust for future claims. In court filings Friday, J&J said bankruptcy was the only way to get finality in the litigation.

“Absent a Chapter 11 resolution, the talc litigation would continue for decades, at great expense to the Debtor but with no benefit to claimants,” the J&J unit’s lawyers said in court papers. Under its latest plan, baby powder victims would receive average payouts ranging from $75,000 to $175,000 depending on the severity of their injuries.