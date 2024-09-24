Joe Biden Urges Leaders To Stand By Alliances In His Final UN Speech

Biden urged allies to stand steadfast with Ukraine as it fights to repel Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion — a war that has dragged on for two and a half years — saying that Kyiv’s allies “cannot let up.”

“The good news is Putin’s war has failed,” Biden said. “The world now has another choice to make: Will we sustain our support to help Ukraine win this war and preserve its freedom or walk away, let aggression be renewed and a nation be destroyed.”

“I know my answer. We cannot grow weary. We cannot look away, and we will not let up on our support for Ukraine,” Biden added.

And he pressed for a cease-fire in Gaza and for diplomacy to prevent an escalating clash between Israel and Hezbollah from widening.

“Full scale war is not anyone’s interest,” he said. “Even as the situation is escalating, a diplomatic solution is still possible.”

Domestically, Biden has become a political afterthought after his decision to exit the presidential race, amid growing concern over his acuity. Allies and competitors alike are awaiting what kind of America they might deal with at next year’s summit.

Biden on Tuesday touted his efforts to “strengthen our network of alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific” even as he insisted those partnerships “are not against any nation.”