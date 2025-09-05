Joe Biden Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer: Treatment Leaves Forehead Scar | Watch Video

Former US president Joe Biden recently underwent Mohs surgery, a procedure for skin cancer, as per spokesperson. Speaking to The New York Post, the official added that small layers of skin are removed one at a time until no dangerous cells remain.

"This surgery involves cutting away thin layers of skin. Each thin layer is looked at closely for signs of cancer. The process keeps going until there are no signs of cancer,” stated the Mayo Clinic.

The news came to light after Biden was spotted with a forehead scar while greeting supporters in Delaware over the Labour Day weekend.

In a video shared on Instagram, the 82-year-old is leaving a church service in Rehoboth Beach with a prominent red mark on his forehead. Speaking to Inside Edition, Fred Karger, the man behind the video, said that the scar appeared fresh.

“I was a little surprised because it’s a noticeable scar. It looks fresh, a little hair combed over the scar. It looks to me like someone who had several basal cells, skin cancers removed from his head,” Karger was quoted as saying.