Joe Biden Undergoes Surgery For Skin Cancer: Treatment Leaves Forehead Scar | Watch Video
The news came to light after Biden was spotted with a forehead scar while greeting supporters in Delaware over the Labour Day weekend.
Former US president Joe Biden recently underwent Mohs surgery, a procedure for skin cancer, as per spokesperson. Speaking to The New York Post, the official added that small layers of skin are removed one at a time until no dangerous cells remain.
"This surgery involves cutting away thin layers of skin. Each thin layer is looked at closely for signs of cancer. The process keeps going until there are no signs of cancer,” stated the Mayo Clinic.
In a video shared on Instagram, the 82-year-old is leaving a church service in Rehoboth Beach with a prominent red mark on his forehead. Speaking to Inside Edition, Fred Karger, the man behind the video, said that the scar appeared fresh.
“I was a little surprised because it’s a noticeable scar. It looks fresh, a little hair combed over the scar. It looks to me like someone who had several basal cells, skin cancers removed from his head,” Karger was quoted as saying.
Watch the video here:
In recent years, Biden has been dealing with persistent health issues. A malignant skin lesion that was subsequently determined to be basal cell carcinoma was removed from his chest by medical professionals in February 2023.
According to The New York Post, he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones in May. A stage four diagnosis was made after medical professionals found more cancer cells and a little lump on his prostate during an examination.
The discovery raised concerns about the illness not being discovered and revealed when he was in the White House. After a routine examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in February 2024, Biden’s doctor deemed him “fit to serve” despite his diagnosis.
The revelation of Biden’s condition has reportedly sparked criticism from political rivals who claim that his administration attempted to downplay his cognitive impairment and overall health. Biden, who is no longer in office, is still receiving treatment.