Joe Biden Discourages Israel From Attacking Iran’s Oil Fields

The comment was an acknowledgment that an Israeli attack on major oil infrastructure would be considered a significant escalation that would likely roil energy markets amid concerns supply might be choked off, especially to China. Oil pared gains after he spoke, with West Texas Intermediate rising 0.9% to settle above $74 a barrel, after earlier surging as much as 2.5%.

Biden got a sense for just how sensitive the markets have become a day before, when oil jumped by 5% off comments in which he said the US was “discussing” possible Israeli strikes on energy facilities. Overall, crude soared 9.1% this week — the biggest weekly advance since March 2023.

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, criticized Biden’s approach during a town hall Friday night in North Carolina, saying he believed a retaliatory strike should be directed at Iran’s nuclear sites.

“I think he got that one wrong,” the former president said, adding that the “answer should have been hit the nuclear first we’ll worry about the rest of it later.”

Trump and Biden spoke as Israel kept up attacks on Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, as well as the south of the country in its campaign against the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. Iran said it would support a conditional cease-fire if it involved both its allied groups — Hezbollah and Hamas, operating in Gaza.

Israel has stepped up a campaign to eliminate threats from Hezbollah after almost of year of trading cross-border rocket fire, killing much of its top leadership and sending troops into southern Lebanon for the first time since a 2006 war. The Israel Defense Forces said Friday it had killed 250 Hezbollah militants since Monday.

Biden said he was consulting with Netanyahu’s government as it decides how to respond to Tuesday’s attack, in which Iran fired about 200 ballistic missiles at targets across the country. While some of the missiles got through Israel’s defenses, there was little damage. Netanyahu has warned Israel has no choice but to retaliate, and an attack could come at any time.