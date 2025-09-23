Jimmy Kimmel’s Show: FCC Chair Carr Says Suspension Was Due To Ratings, Not Government Pressure

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr on Monday denied claims that the US government pressured Disney to suspend host Jimmy Kimmel’s show, attributing the move to declining ratings.

“Jimmy Kimmel is in the situation that he is in because of his ratings, not because of anything that’s happened at the federal government level,” Carr said at a forum in New York.

The statement comes after Carr’s earlier remarks sparked criticism after he warned media companies to act on Kimmel or face FCC scrutiny.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead,” Carr had told podcaster Benny Johnson.

On this, Sen. Rand Paul had criticised Carr’s comments, calling them “absolutely inappropriate”. He noted that Carr had “no business weighing in.” Paul also vowed to fight any government interference in speech.

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner called the FCC’s pressure “out-of-control intimidation,” questioning whether executives acted out of political or financial self-interest. Meanwhile, the White House defended Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension, backing the network’s decision.

“Jimmy Kimmel is a no-talent loser who has beclowned himself with tanking ratings and by spewing disgusting lies to his audience,” spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Post.

Kimmel’s show was suspended over his remarks regarding Charlie Kirk’s assassination. During last Monday’s episode, Kimmel criticised MAGA supporters for distorting the narrative around Kirk’s accused killer, Tyler Robinson.