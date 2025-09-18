Jimmy Kimmel Net Worth 2025: How Much Does ABC Late-Night Host Earn?
On Monday’s episode, Jimmy Kimmel criticised MAGA supporters for twisting the narrative around Charlie Kirk’s killer.
Television host Jimmy Kimmel is under fire for his comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination. The comments were made by Kimmel at his late-night show, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on Monday, which has now been taken off air indefinitely from the ABC broadcasting network.
Kirk was a conservative political activist who was shot dead on Sept. 10, allegedly by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, during a university tour. Kimmel’s comments have led to heavy criticism by Republican leaders, including US President Donald Trump, who said that the award-winning host had “zero” talent.
Amid the controversy, Walt Disney-owned ABC Network responded quickly to the backlash. The media company announced it will pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! from its schedule for the foreseeable future.
"‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ will be pre-empted indefinitely,” an ABC spokesperson said, without elaborating.
ALSO READ
FBI Head Kash Patel Grilled Over Trump's Name In Epstein Files, Charlie Kirk In Senate Hearing
Jimmy Kimmel Net Worth:
As of 2025, Jimmy Kimmel's net worth is estimated at $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Forbes ranks him 23rd among the highest-paid TV hosts in 2025. The report states he earns about $16 million annually. His main source of income is hosting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, a late-night talk show he began in 2003.
What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Kirk’s Death?
On Monday’s episode, Kimmel criticised MAGA supporters for twisting the narrative around Charlie Kirk’s killer.
"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.
Kimmel also criticised Trump's mourning of Kirk. "This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish," Kimmel said, pointing to a video of Trump's comments on the White House lawn.
Trump’s Reaction To Kimmel’s Comments
"Great News for America: The ratings-challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible," Trump said in a post on the Truth Social platform.
Kimmel has not issued a statement on the incident yet.