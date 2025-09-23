Jimmy Kimmel Live! To Return On Sept. 23: What Made ABC Take A U-Turn

On Sept. 22, ABC confirmed that the programme would resume broadcasting, ending the standoff that began last week. In a statement, the Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, explained why it had initially taken the show off the air.

According to a report in The New York Times, the Walt Disney Company said that on Sept. 17 it had “made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.” Disney added that it took this step “because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.”

The statement added, “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”