Jeddah Tower May Soon Dethrone Burj Khalifa As Tallest Building In The World; All You Need To Know

The upcoming world’s tallest tower is envisioned in the Jeddah Economic City (JEC) in the northern part of Obhur in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The city is located along the coastline of the Red Sea and between the two Holy Cities of Makkah and Madinah. The Jeddah Tower is designed by leading Architect Adrian Smith, who had also designed the Burj Khalifa.

So here's all you need to know about the Kingdom Tower which is about to dethrone Burj Khalifa as the tallest building in the world.