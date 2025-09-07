Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Plans To Step Down

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has decided to step down, NHK reported on Sunday. Ishiba has decided to resign to avoid a split within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as per the report.

Ishiba took office last October and pledged to tackle inflation as well as to reform the party. After he took charge, the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito lost their majority in a Lower House election. His LDP-led coalition suffered in a July election, as it fell short of a majority in an Upper House election and lost its majority.

The LDP has been involved in a series of political fundraising scandals.

Amid growing calls for Ishiba to take responsibility for the election result, the LDP had been expected to decide on Monday whether to hold a special leadership contest, as per the NHK report.

Ishiba will be the third leader to step down since Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, left office in 2020. The party has yet to fully fill a power vacuum left by Abe’s 2022 assassination.