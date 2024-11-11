Japan’s Ishiba Wins Runoff Vote To Stay As PM Ahead Of Likely Trump Meeting

Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito lost their majority in the lower house of parliament in the Oct. 27 election after their worst result since 2009. But now with official backing from parliament, Ishiba is expected to depart this week to attend a meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Peru and then a Group of 20 leaders’ summit in Brazil early next week.

Japanese government officials are trying to arrange a meeting for him with Trump toward the end of the trip, potentially during a stopover in the US before Ishiba returns to Japan.

While he remains prime minister, Ishiba faces an uncertain future because of the coalition’s weakened position after the national election. The LDP and Komeito need backing from some in the opposition to pass major legislation, including an extra budget to fund an economic stimulus package. Ishiba has said the budget will top ¥13 trillion ($85 billion).

The most likely source of support will come from the Democratic Party for the People, a small party relatively close to the LDP on the political spectrum that has enough seats in parliament to help the coalition pass legislation.

The DPP’s potential pivotal role has turned its leader, Yuichiro Tamaki, into a kingmaker. Tamaki is using that leverage to press for his primary policy goal of raising the ceiling of tax-free incomes from ¥1.03 million to ¥1.78 million. Talks are ongoing between the LDP and DPP over the proposal.

Though he’s emerged as a potential power broker, Tamaki faced some setbacks on Monday, after he acknowledged as “largely true” magazine reports alleging marital infidelity. Still, his party decided to keep Tamaki as its leader, with Secretary General Kazuya Shimba saying ahead of the vote for premier that the DPP would stand by Tamaki and vote for him as prime minister as planned.

With the opposition failing to coalesce around an alternative leader, Ishiba managed to secure the plurality needed to prevail in the runoff vote.