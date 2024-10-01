Japan’s Ishiba Becomes PM, Cabinet Signals Continuity

Shigeru Ishiba was confirmed as Japan’s new prime minister and named his cabinet lineup, as the pressure of managing the nation shifts onto the shoulders of a political idealist who has spent much of his long career offering critiques from the sidelines.

Ishiba’s near-term focus will be a national election he has called for Oct. 27. By opting for a quick election for the more-powerful lower house of parliament, the 67-year-old Ishiba is seeking to turn his public support into a mandate to rule. The appointment Tuesday of party veterans to the highest profile cabinet roles may provide stability for his administration in its early days.

Among his picks, the position of finance minister was handed to 68-year-old Katsunobu Kato, who has previously been the government’s top spokesman. The new foreign minister is 67-year-old Takeshi Iwaya, a close Ishiba confidante who has been defense minister.

Ishiba has indicated his economic policies will be largely in line with the adminstration of outgoing prime minister Fumio Kishida. Speaking soon after being appointed, Kato said Ishiba had called for wage rises and economic growth driven by private investment. He added that there would likely be a package of government-funded economic support measures.