Japan's First Woman PM Sanae Takaichi’s 3 AM Staff Meeting Sparks Debate Over Work Culture

Japan’s first woman Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, who vowed to “work like a horse” upon taking charge, is facing questions over her relentless schedule and its possible toll on her health.

According to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, 64-year-old Takaichi arrived at her office at 3 a.m. on Nov. 7 to prepare for her first parliamentary debate. She reportedly spent three and a half hours with her aides and secretaries before the Lower House Budget Committee session began at 9 a.m. Budget Committee meetings usually involve detailed exchanges between lawmakers and the prime minister, but such an early start is considered highly unusual.

“My jaw dropped when I heard it was 3 a.m.,” an official was quoted as saying by Fuji News Network, speaking on condition of anonymity.

When she was elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party on Oct. 4, Takaichi had promised lawmakers, “I will have you work like horses,” adding, “I myself will discard the term ‘work-life balance.’ I will work, work, work, work, and keep on working.”

Her early-morning routine soon drew concern from other lawmakers during the committee meeting, Asahi Shimbun reported. “I imagine some staff members worked through the night drafting responses,” said Takahiro Kuroiwa of the Constitutional Democratic Party.