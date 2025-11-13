Japan's First Woman PM Sanae Takaichi’s 3 AM Staff Meeting Sparks Debate Over Work Culture
Japan PM Sanae Takaichi recently began her day at 3 a.m. to prepare for her first parliamentary debate.
Japan’s first woman Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, who vowed to “work like a horse” upon taking charge, is facing questions over her relentless schedule and its possible toll on her health.
According to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, 64-year-old Takaichi arrived at her office at 3 a.m. on Nov. 7 to prepare for her first parliamentary debate. She reportedly spent three and a half hours with her aides and secretaries before the Lower House Budget Committee session began at 9 a.m. Budget Committee meetings usually involve detailed exchanges between lawmakers and the prime minister, but such an early start is considered highly unusual.
“My jaw dropped when I heard it was 3 a.m.,” an official was quoted as saying by Fuji News Network, speaking on condition of anonymity.
When she was elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party on Oct. 4, Takaichi had promised lawmakers, “I will have you work like horses,” adding, “I myself will discard the term ‘work-life balance.’ I will work, work, work, work, and keep on working.”
Her early-morning routine soon drew concern from other lawmakers during the committee meeting, Asahi Shimbun reported. “I imagine some staff members worked through the night drafting responses,” said Takahiro Kuroiwa of the Constitutional Democratic Party.
Takaichi, who has been staying at a Diet dormitory in central Tokyo, said limited facilities were making her work harder. The building, she explained, only had an old fax machine, creating logistical challenges. When asked by Kuroiwa why she had not moved into the prime minister’s official residence, she replied, “I want to move once the series of events settles down. Right now, not only do I not have time to pack, but I am working in a situation where I can hardly get any sleep.”
Concerns about her well-being were also raised by members of her own party. Ken Saito, a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told her, “You say you will work, work and work, but honestly, I am a little worried.” Katsuhito Nakajima of the Constitutional Democratic Party also advised her to get sufficient rest, to which Takaichi responded with a smile and a nod.
As her administration pushes for easing restrictions on maximum working hours, her predawn schedule has sparked criticism for setting a dangerous example of overwork, or even 'karoshi' (death from overwork), reported the South China Morning Post.
Kazuyu Shimba, secretary general of the Democratic Party for the People, criticised her for disregarding her staff’s well-being. “If the prime minister starts at 3 a.m., staff must start from 1.30 a.m. or 2 a.m.,” he said, as quoted by the Chosun Daily. “People cannot endure that physically.”
Government spokesperson Minoru Kihara defended Takaichi’s approach, saying it was necessary to ensure “meticulous preparation” for parliamentary sessions.