Japanese Entrepreneur Claims He Has Slept For Only 30 Minutes A Day For The Past 12 Years

Hori, who resides in western Japan's Hyogo prefecture, said in the report that he has trained his mind and body to function with bare minimum sleep without feeling tired.

Apart from being an entrepreneur, he enjoys painting, music, and mechanical design.

Hori says 12 years ago, he started cutting down his sleeping hours to 30-45 minutes a day to increase the number of active hours.

"As long as you do sports or drink coffee an hour before eating, you can stave off drowsiness," Hori said in the report.

He added that people who need continuous focus benefit from higher quality sleep than long sleep hours. Firefighters and doctors, for instance, have shorter rest periods, but higher efficiency, he said.