Japanese Entrepreneur Claims He Has Slept For Only 30 Minutes A Day For The Past 12 Years
Hori says 12 years ago, he started cutting down his sleeping hours to 30-45 minutes a day to increase the number of active hours.
A 40-year-old Japanese entrepreneur, Daisuke Hori, claims to have slept for only 30 minutes a day for 12 years. Hori has said he did this to double his life and claimed it improved his efficiency, according to a report in the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Hori, who resides in western Japan's Hyogo prefecture, said in the report that he has trained his mind and body to function with bare minimum sleep without feeling tired.
Apart from being an entrepreneur, he enjoys painting, music, and mechanical design.
Hori says 12 years ago, he started cutting down his sleeping hours to 30-45 minutes a day to increase the number of active hours.
"As long as you do sports or drink coffee an hour before eating, you can stave off drowsiness," Hori said in the report.
He added that people who need continuous focus benefit from higher quality sleep than long sleep hours. Firefighters and doctors, for instance, have shorter rest periods, but higher efficiency, he said.
In 2016, Hori founded the Japan Short Sleepers Training Association where he guides participants on health and sleep in his classes. So far, he has taught 2,100 students to adopt ultra-short sleep schedules.
Yomiuri TV in Japan followed him for three days for their reality show 'Will You Go With Me', where they captured Hori sleeping for 26 minutes and waking up fresh and energised.
Post this, he ate his breakfast, worked, and then went for his gym session.
A neurologist at Huazhong University of Science and Technology Xiehe Shenzhen Hospital, Guo Fei told SCMP, "Adults are recommended to get seven to nine hours of sleep each day. Sleep is an important period for the body and brain to recover and repair."
He elaborated that chronic sleep deprivation can be a cause of weakened immunity, memory decline, mood disorders, and increased probability of cardiovascular diseases.
However, Hori is not alone. Thai Ngoc, an 80-year-old Vietnamese man, has reportedly not slept in the last 60 years after having a fever in 1962. Despite several medications and practices, his insomnia remains.