Japan Set For First Female Prime Minister After Takaichi Wins LDP Race

Given the once-dominant party’s loss of its majorities in both chambers of the legislature, the new leader will also need to reach out to some of the opposition parties to pass legislation and budgets. While she’s expected to break Japan’s highest glass ceiling, she’s generally touted conservative values and it’s unclear whether she’ll bring about progress on women’s issues.

Shortly after being elected LDP leader, Takaichi took to the stage to address her fellow party lawmakers with a message that they will have to roll up their sleeves and get to work.

“Rather than feeling happy right now, I am thinking about the hardships that are yet to come. There is a mountain of things that we must accomplish together,” she said. “I would like to see you work like horses. I’m going to abandon the phrase ‘work-life balance,’” she said, prompting laughter from the rows of LDP lawmakers listening to her speech.