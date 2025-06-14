Japan Seeks Possibility Of Trade Deal With US As G-7 Looms

Japan and the US held another round of trade talks in Washington as officials try to reach an agreement ahead of a Group of Seven summit in Canada and a meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Japan’s top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa met with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for 70 minutes and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for 45 minutes on Friday. The talks took place a few hours after Ishiba said Japan is continuing to ask the US to withdraw the tariffs following a call with the US president.

“To achieve an agreement that is mutually beneficial, we engaged in very in-depth discussions with the two ministers and explored the possibility of reaching an agreement,” Akazawa told reporters after the sixth round of trade negotiations. “We further deepened discussions on issues such as expanding bilateral trade, non-tariff measures and cooperation on economic security.”

Akazawa declined to say if a path toward a deal is in sight or comment on whether Ishiba and Trump may announce a deal on the sidelines of the G-7 gathering in Canada starting Sunday. Akazawa said he may join the premier in Canada.

Following the earlier call with Trump, Ishiba said both sides had agreed to accelerate talks toward reaching a mutually beneficial deal and to meet in Canada.

Japan is seeking a written agreement from the US, saying that the Asian country will be exempt from additional tariff hikes on certain sectors like autos, the Mainichi newspaper reported late Friday.

Japan is among the world’s major exporters most at risk from Trump’s wave of trade tariffs as its economy teeters on the brink of a technical recession ahead of a national election. The US administration has imposed a 25% tariff on imported cars and auto parts and a 50% levy on steel and aluminum. A 10% across-the-board duty on other goods from Japan will rise to 24% on July 9 barring a deal.