US, Japan Issues Tsunami Warning Following Poweful Russia Earthquake

The US issued a tsunami warning for Hawaii following a powerful earthquake off the east coast of Russia, alongside a similar alert from Japan.

The magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on the Kamchatka Peninsula, according to the US Geological Survey, on Wednesday morning local time.

“A tsunami has been generated that could cause damage along coastlines of all islands in the state of Hawaii,” the US National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning System said in a bulletin, calling for urgent action to protect lives and properties.

Tsunami warnings were also issued for the Aleutian Islands with alerts for the entire US and Canadian West Coast, according to the US National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning System. Guam is under a tsunami advisory.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK switched from normal programming to show information about the warning and urged people to flee from the shore. The broadcaster showed cars heading away from coastal areas in Matsushima in Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan.

Parts of Japan could get waves 3 meters high, according to the nation’s weather agency. That compares to heights of nearly 40 meters during the 2011 tsunami.

The US weather service also flagged threats of tsunami waves hitting the Philippines, Russia, and some Pacific islands including Yap and the Marshall Islands.