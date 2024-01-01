Tsunami Hits Japan After A Series Of Strong Earthquakes
Japan issued a tsunami warning for its almost all of its western coast after a powerful earthquake with a magnitude 7.6 hit off the Noto Peninsula about 300 km (190 miles) from Tokyo on Monday.
(Bloomberg) -- Japan issued a tsunami warning for almost all of its western coast after a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 hit off the Noto Peninsula, causing some train services to stop and authorities to check on nuclear reactors.
A tsunami of at least 1.2 meters (4 feet) hit the town of Wajima, about 300 km (190 miles) from Tokyo on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said. Announcers urged people in the areas to flee to higher ground and away from the coast.
A further tsunami as large as 5 meters could hit other areas of Ishikawa prefecture, NHK said, while neighboring Niigata prefecture could also be hit by tsunami waves. Several aftershocks rattled the area following the major quake.
A power outage hit about 36,920 households in the area, according to Hokuriku Electric Power Co. Bullet train services were halted in central and eastern Japan after the quake.
The earthquake was large enough to be felt in Tokyo. Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority said it was checking on operations at Tokyo Electric Power Co.’s Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant.
Japan is one of the world’s most quake-prone countries. In 2011 it suffered a major quake, followed by a tsunami that killed thousands of people and wrecked the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant.
