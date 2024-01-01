Japan Issues Tsunami Warning After 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake

Japan issued a major tsunami warning after an earthquake of 7.6 magnitude hit Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture in the country's western part.

Torrents of water could reach as high as 5 meters (16.5 feet), Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned. The government has urged the people to rush to high ground to the top of nearby buildings as quickly as possible.

The country also issued low-level tsunami warnings for other northwestern parts after series of tremors of lower intensity.

There were no immediate reports of damage.