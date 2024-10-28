Japan Faces Political Upheaval As LDP Coalition Loses Majority

Japan appears set for a weak government either way, an outcome that may complicate the outlook for the Bank of Japan. The central bank, which is trying to seek the right timing for another rate hike, is widely expected to leave rates unchanged during its next scheduled meeting on Oct. 31.

“The LDP suffered a crushing defeat,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, who sees a December rate hike as the main scenario.

“There is still time until December, but the difficulty is that the BOJ has said that it will not raise interest rates while the markets are in turmoil,” he added. “The impact of the US presidential election also remains to be seen, and so the uncertainty in the markets is increasing.”

The LDP is facing a similar situation to the lower house election in 1993, when it lost its majority but remained the largest party in parliament. After weeks of negotiations, seven opposition parties formed a coalition and pushed the LDP out of power for the first time since 1955. The coalition crumbled in less than a year and the LDP returned to government.

So far, no other parties have indicated they would be willing to join the coalition and help the LDP stay in power. The leaders of smaller opposition parties said they had no intention of negotiating with the ruling coalition, but might cooperate on specific policy issues.