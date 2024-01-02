Japan Airlines Plane on Fire at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

WorldJapan Airlines Plane On Fire At Tokyo’s Haneda Airport
A Japan Airlines plane with several hundred passengers caught fire on landing at Haneda airport in Tokyo after it collided with another plane on Tuesday, national broadcaster NHK reported, adding it appeared all aboard had safely evacuated.
(Bloomberg) -- A Japan Airlines plane with almost 400 passengers and crew onboard caught fire on landing at Haneda airport in Tokyo after it collided with another plane on Tuesday, national broadcaster NHK reported, adding it appeared all aboard had safely evacuated.
WATCH: A Japan Airlines plane with several hundred passengers caught fire on landing at Haneda airport in Tokyo.Source: Bloomberg
All the 367 passengers plus eight toddlers and 12 crew on board the Airbus SE A350-900 plane were safely evacuated, an airline spokesperson said by telephone. Flight JL516, operated by a 2 year old Airbus A350-900 jet, took off from New Chitose airport near Sapporo at 4:27 p.m. local time and landed at 5:47 p.m, according to FlightRadar24.
The fire could be seen in the fuselage of the plane in a live video from NHK. A previous video showed the plane touching down on the runway with flames coming from the aircraft as it landed.
Airbus said it was in contact with the airline but had no further information at this time.
Haneda airport was closed after the aircraft accident, NHK added.
