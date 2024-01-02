Japan Airlines Plane on Fire at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

All the 367 passengers plus eight toddlers and 12 crew on board the Airbus SE A350-900 plane were safely evacuated, an airline spokesperson said by telephone. Flight JL516, operated by a 2 year old Airbus A350-900 jet, took off from New Chitose airport near Sapporo at 4:27 p.m. local time and landed at 5:47 p.m, according to FlightRadar24.