Jammu & Kashmir Will Always Be 'Integral And Inalienable Part Of India': India Slams Pakistan At UN
Addressing the United Nations Security Council during the open debate organised on the 80th UN Day on Friday (local time), Ambassador Harish shared strong words over the Jammu-Kashmir issue
India called out Pakistan for its remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, demanding that Islamabad 'end grave human rights violations' occurring within its borders and in Pakistan-occupied territories.
The statement came from India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, during a UN General Assembly (UNGA) session on human rights, where India shared strong words over long-standing disputes.
Addressing the United Nations Security Council during the open debate organised on the 80th UN Day on Friday (local time), Ambassador Harish said," The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. The people of Jammu and Kashmir exercise their fundamental rights in accordance with India’s time-tested democratic traditions and constitutional framework. We of course know that these are concepts alien to Pakistan."
"We call upon Pakistan to end the grave and ongoing human rights violations in the areas illegally occupied by it, where the population is in open revolt against Pakistan’s military occupation, repression, brutality and illegal exploitation of resources," added Harish.
India’s statement was on violations reported in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan regions, where ethnic and religious minorities have long faced persecution and political suppression. The Indian diplomat urged the United Nations to hold Pakistan accountable for its record of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and restrictions on freedom of religion and expression.
The Indian envoy insisted that Pakistan take concrete steps to dismantle terror infrastructure operating within its borders rather than making baseless accusations against its neighbours.
The Ambassador expressed concern that the High-Level Week of the General Assembly held last month was 'essentially an inward-looking exercise,' focused more on dealing with shrinking resources and bureaucratic restructuring rather than on bold reform.
"The time has come," he urged, "to move beyond pennies and posts and craft a new vision for the future of this organisation." Harish stressed that the global challenges confronting humanity today from pandemics to terrorism, and from economic instability to climate change, are deeply interconnected and transcend national borders. “We must therefore strengthen international cooperation and move beyond the competitive aspects of international politics,” he concluded, calling for renewed collective commitment to the purposes and principles that inspired the creation of the United Nations.
The Indian Ambassador ended his address with a vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. "This is not only an outlook that anchors our world view, but also the reason why India has consistently advocated for justice, dignity, opportunity and prosperity for all societies and peoples. It is also the reason why India places its faith in multilateralism, international partnerships and cooperation. I urge all member states to come together and join hands towards realising this vision for making the UN fit for purpose for the new era," he concluded.