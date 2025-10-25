Jammu & Kashmir Will Always Be 'Integral And Inalienable Part Of India': India Slams Pakistan At UN

India called out Pakistan for its remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, demanding that Islamabad 'end grave human rights violations' occurring within its borders and in Pakistan-occupied territories.

The statement came from India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, during a UN General Assembly (UNGA) session on human rights, where India shared strong words over long-standing disputes.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council during the open debate organised on the 80th UN Day on Friday (local time), Ambassador Harish said," The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. The people of Jammu and Kashmir exercise their fundamental rights in accordance with India’s time-tested democratic traditions and constitutional framework. We of course know that these are concepts alien to Pakistan."

"We call upon Pakistan to end the grave and ongoing human rights violations in the areas illegally occupied by it, where the population is in open revolt against Pakistan’s military occupation, repression, brutality and illegal exploitation of resources," added Harish.

India’s statement was on violations reported in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan regions, where ethnic and religious minorities have long faced persecution and political suppression. The Indian diplomat urged the United Nations to hold Pakistan accountable for its record of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and restrictions on freedom of religion and expression.

The Indian envoy insisted that Pakistan take concrete steps to dismantle terror infrastructure operating within its borders rather than making baseless accusations against its neighbours.