James Earl Jones, Voice Of 'Darth Vader', Dies At 93

On television in the 1960s, he was a physician in Dr. Kildare, a detective in The Defenders and a tribal chief in Tarzan.

He played a senator who becomes the first Black US president in The Man, a 1972 TV movie that foreshadowed the actual event by 36 years.

Jones appeared in ads for some Bell Atlantic Corp. units in the late 1980s and became the commercial spokesman for the entire company in the mid-1990s. When Bell Atlantic and GTE Corp. merged in 2000 to form Verizon Communications Inc., he became the public face of the new company.

Jones won a second Tony for his role in the 1987 Broadway production of August Wilson’s play Fences. He received the National Medal of Arts and a Tony Award for lifetime achievement.

Born in Arkabutla, Mississippi, on Jan. 17, 1931, Jones was the son of teenage parents, Robert Earl Jones and Ruth Connolly. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, Maggie Anderson Connolly and John Henry Connolly, whom he called Ma and Pa.

Jones traced his stutter to two early traumatic events. At 4, when his grandparents moved to Michigan, they sought to leave him behind with his mother. After he became almost hysterical, they relented and took him along.

On arriving in Dublin, Michigan, kids in the town’s one-room school mocked his Southern accent so much that he froze.

“For about eight years, from the time I was 6 until I was about 14, I was virtually mute,” he wrote.

He lost his stutter one day in high school. A teacher made him recite a poem he’d written to prove it was an original work and that he hadn’t copied it. “And so, gradually, my powers of speech were resurrected,” Jones said.