Jaishankar Meets Sri Lankan President Dissanayake To Strengthen Ties

Soon after meeting Jaishankar, Dissanayake took to X and said, “Discussions focused on boosting cooperation in tourism, energy, and investment. Dr Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s support for Sri Lanka’s economic recovery. The importance of continued collaboration on fisheries, security, and national unity was also discussed.”

Jaishankar also met Prime Minister Amarasuriya after which he posted on X along with the photos of the two leaders: “Pleased to meet PM @Dr_HariniA today. Conveyed good wishes for her new responsibility. Discussed Digital Public Infrastructure, training and capacity building. Agreed to work together to advance our partnership.”

Earlier, Jaishankar met his counterpart minister Herath and said in a post on X: “Reviewed various dimensions of India-Sri Lanka partnership. Assured him of India’s continued support to Sri Lanka’s economic rebuilding. Our Neighbourhood First Policy and Sagar outlook will always guide the advancement of India-Sri Lanka ties.”

Herath’s office posted on X that the two “discussed a range of matters of mutual interest.”

In April 2022, the island nation declared its first ever sovereign default since gaining Independence from Britain in 1948. The unprecedented financial crisis led the then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to quit office in 2022 amid civil unrest.