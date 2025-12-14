Business NewsWorldJaishankar Meets European, UK, Egyptian Counterparts At UAE Summit
Jaishankar Meets European, UK, Egyptian Counterparts At UAE Summit

Jaishankar also met UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy on the sidelines of the summit.

14 Dec 2025, 10:39 PM IST i
Jaishankar also met UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy on the sidelines of the summit. (Image Source: AIR)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met with his counterparts from Europe, the UK and Egypt on the sidelines of a high-level international summit in the United Arab Emirates, where leaders and policymakers gathered to discuss key geopolitical and security challenges.

In a social media post, Jaishankar said 'it was great to be' with Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, and Latvia’s Foreign Minister Baiba Braze.

The minister was in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi to attend the three-day Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025, which concluded on Sunday.

Jaishankar also met UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy on the sidelines of the summit.

"Good to see UK DPM @DavidLammy on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025," he said in another social media post.

In another meeting, the External Affairs Minister said it was “nice to catch up” with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty.

Sir Bani Yas Forum is an annual platform that brings together global leaders, ministers and experts to deliberate on regional and international issues.

