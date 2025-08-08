Jaguar's New Boss Hits Back At Trump Criticism Of 'Woke' Rebrand

Jaguar Land Rover’s next chief executive officer shook off criticism from US President Donald Trump, insisting the carmaker is in good shape with customers responding positively to the polarizing Jaguar rebrand.

Trump this week accused the storied British manufacturer of being in “absolute turmoil” after what he called its “woke” advertisement released last year. The video teaser featured bright colors and expressionless models dressed for the catwalk — but no vehicles. Jaguar also ditched its signature wild cat logo.

The automaker is sticking by the new look, said PB Balaji, chief financial officer of JLR parent Tata Motors Ltd., who is taking over as JLR’s CEO in November.

“We have put our plans together, the cars are being revealed, they’re getting exciting response from the customers on the ground,” Balaji said on a call with reporters Friday. “Therefore, that’s what the strategy is.”