Jack Ma Stages A Comeback To ‘Make Alibaba Great Again’

During China’s years-long crackdown on the tech sector, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s internal messaging boards lit up with dreams to “MAGA” – Make Alibaba Great Again. Now, the company is deploying one of its most potent weapons to accomplish that mission: Jack Ma.

After vanishing from the public eye at the outset of an antitrust investigation in late 2020, China’s most recognisable entrepreneur is back on Alibaba’s campuses – and he’s more directly involved than he’s been in half a decade, according to people familiar with the company. Signs of his unseen hand are coming into sharper focus, perhaps no more so than in its pivot to artificial intelligence and its declaration of war on e-commerce foes JD.com Inc. and Meituan. Ma was instrumental in Alibaba’s decision to spend as much as 50 billion yuan ($7 billion) on subsidies to beat back JD’s surprise entry to the market, said one of the people, requesting not to be named because the matter is private.

Alibaba, which since 2023 has been run by two of Ma’s longest-serving lieutenants, Joe Tsai and Eddie Wu, has not said whether Ma has returned in any official capacity. An Alibaba representative didn’t respond to an email with a detailed request for comment. But people familiar with its operations say the 61-year-old founder is at his most hands-on since resigning as chairman in 2019. Beyond helping orchestrate billions in spending, he’s also seeking constant updates on Alibaba’s broader AI endeavours. In one instance, he messaged a senior manager three times in a day asking for updates, according to one of the people.

Once China’s wealthiest and most prominent tech leader, Ma’s comeback has long been awaited as a signal that the country’s previously freewheeling tech sector is returning to favour in Beijing. While it’s unclear whether Beijing explicitly sanctioned his return, a handshake with President Xi Jinping in February was seen as his return to grace at a time when the country is looking to AI to boost growth. But he’s expected to keep a lower profile than before the crackdown, when he appeared on panels at Davos and judged an African talent show.

"Jack Ma is Alibaba's biggest PR figure, biggest personality, biggest idol," said Li Chengdong, head of Beijing-based internet think-tank Haitun. "The return of the big boss means he's no longer a risk, and that just gets everyone's blood pumping."

Ma is coming to terms with the new realities in Chinese e-commerce, marked by red-hot competition and a battle for retail users hunting for meals, groceries and electronics delivered in an hour or less. Top company officials are trying to make him understand that the days when Alibaba held 85% of the market are long gone, one of the people said. He’s betting that the company's core shopping platform Taobao can beat JD and Meituan following recent success in clawing back market share. As of July, Alibaba has 43% of China’s food delivery market, trailing Meituan with 47%, according to Goldman Sachs Inc.

But that battle could put Ma on a collision course with authorities who want to end what they’ve deemed “malicious subsidies,” and he’s risking fresh ire over Alibaba’s role in the price war.

It was a now-infamous speech Ma gave in 2020 that led him to retreat from the public eye. Days after publicly slamming Chinese lenders as “pawn shops,” regulators blocked plans to take Alibaba-affiliate Ant Group Co. public. Weeks later, Beijing launched a long-running campaign to tighten state control over the economy as it looked to rein in the nation’s billionaire class. Ma was abruptly thrust into the center of a regulatory storm that grew to envelop big rivals from Didi Global Inc. to then-giant online education firms, pushed fellow billionaire entrepreneurs into hiding and precipitated the biggest wealth destruction in modern Chinese history. Alibaba lost almost $700 billion of market value — equivalent to an entire Tencent Holdings Ltd. today.