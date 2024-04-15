Italy Launches Digital Nomad Visa: What It Means, Eligibility And How To Apply

Before we delve into the eligibility and application process, it is imperative to know what digital nomad means. The Italian government defines a digital nomad as a citizen of non-EU states "who carries out a highly qualified work activity with the use of technological tools capable of allowing them to work remotely, both as a worker self-employed or as a collaborator or employee of a company even if not resident in Italy," as reported by Euronews.

Simply put, it means a digital nomad is a highly skilled worker from outside the European Union who uses technology to work remotely for themselves (freelancer) or a company not based in Italy.