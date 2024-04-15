Italy Launches Digital Nomad Visa: What It Means, Eligibility And How To Apply
Digital nomad visas are typically designed to benefit all remote workers. Here's everything you need to know
Italy has launched its long-awaited digital nomad visa, allowing eligible professionals to live and work in the European nation. Till recently, digital nomads lacked a legal means to work long-term in Italy. But as of March 28, 2022, a new visa specifically for remote workers was signed into Italian law. It has now come into effect since April 4.
Who Is A Digital Nomad?
Before we delve into the eligibility and application process, it is imperative to know what digital nomad means. The Italian government defines a digital nomad as a citizen of non-EU states "who carries out a highly qualified work activity with the use of technological tools capable of allowing them to work remotely, both as a worker self-employed or as a collaborator or employee of a company even if not resident in Italy," as reported by Euronews.
Simply put, it means a digital nomad is a highly skilled worker from outside the European Union who uses technology to work remotely for themselves (freelancer) or a company not based in Italy.
Italian Digital Nomad Visa: Eligibility
The visa is valid for up to one year, with the possibility of renewal. The main requirements for a digital nomad visa are:
An annual income of at least three times the minimum level for exemption from healthcare participation costs (approximately €28,000).
Comprehensive health insurance covering medical treatment and hospitalisation, valid across Italy for the entire duration of stay.
Proof of secured accommodation in Italy.
A minimum of 6 months of experience working as a digital nomad or remote worker.
For remote workers, submission of a job contract or offer for a position of high qualification is required.
Applicants should not have been convicted of any crime in the last five years.
Applying For Digital Nomad Visa
Here's how to apply for the Italian Digital Nomad Visa:
Collect the necessary documents in either English or Italian.
Submit your application along with the required documents to the nearest Italian consulate or embassy.
You will be called for a visa interview at the consulate or embassy.
Upon approval of your application, the consulate or embassy will issue your Digital Nomad Visa.
Within 8 days of arrival in Italy, applicants will need to apply for a residence permit. Family members may be eligible for permits depending on local approval.