'Italy Is Disappearing': Billionaire Elon Musk Draws Attention To Italy's Aging Demographic Crisis

According to reports, the cited national statistics bureau ISTAT, Italy is set to have a larger drop in the number of births in 2025, reaching a historical low, exacerbating the country's demographic crisis. This is the sixteenth consecutive year in which the birth rate declined.

ISTAT also said that this would lead to a workforce that grows increasingly older due to the gradual rising in retirement age.

In the first seven months of 2025 the negative trend continued, with just under 198,000 newborns, down 6.3% from the same period of 2024, ISTAT said, in a statement cited by Reuters.

The fertility rate, measuring the average number of children born to each woman of child-bearing age, fell in January-July to 1.13, from last year's record low of 1.18, the bureau added.

The statistics agency said that the share of people either working or looking for work in the 55-64 age group will rise to 70% from 61% last year by 2050, whereas the 65-74 age group it will rise to 16% from 11%.