‘It Could Be, Yes’: Donald Trump Hints At India Visit Next Year
US President Donald Trump described PM Narendra Modi as a "great man" and a friend, saying their discussions were going well.
United States President Donald Trump on Thursday hinted at a potential visit to India next year. He spoke positively about ongoing trade discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference at the White House.
On questions of talks over trade deals with PM Narendra Modi, Trump says, "They are going good, he stopped buying oil from Russia largely. He is a friend of mine, and we speak, and he wants me to go there. We will figure that out, I will go... Prime Minister Modi is a great man and I will be going..."
On his plan to visit India next year, he says, "It could be, yes."
This is a positive development for India-US relations, especially after The New York Times reported in August that US President Donald Trump no longer intends to visit India for the upcoming Quad Summit later this year.
#WATCH | Washington DC | On questions of talks over trade deals with PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump says, "They are going good, he stopped buying oil from Russia largely. He is a friend of mine, and we speak and he wants me to go there. We will figure that out, Iâ¦ pic.twitter.com/jWvcphukfi— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025
Last month, Trump reiterated that New Delhi has already 'de-escalated' and 'more or less stopped' its oil purchases from Moscow.
Trump had said that India would not be buying oil from Russia; they have already de-escalated, and they have more or less stopped. "They are pulling back. They have bought about 38% of the oil, and they won't be doing it anymore,” Trump had said.
India's response to that said it is 'broad-basing and diversifying' its sourcing of energy to meet market conditions, hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that New Delhi will stop procuring Russian crude oil.
Meanwhile, India and the US are holding continuous discussions for the proposed bilateral trade agreement. Five rounds of talks have been completed so far for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between the US and India.
In February this year, leaders of India and the US directed officials to negotiate a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). These deliberations are important, as relations between the two countries have been under severe strain since the US President Donald Trump administration imposed a steep 50% tariff on Indian goods. It includes a 25% additional import duty for buying Russian crude oil.
The proposed trade agreement aims to expand India-US bilateral trade from $191 billion now to $500 billion by 2030, underscoring the importance of ongoing discussions and Trump's potential visit.