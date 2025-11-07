‘It Could Be, Yes’: Donald Trump Hints At India Visit Next Year

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday hinted at a potential visit to India next year. He spoke positively about ongoing trade discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference at the White House.

On questions of talks over trade deals with PM Narendra Modi, Trump says, "They are going good, he stopped buying oil from Russia largely. He is a friend of mine, and we speak, and he wants me to go there. We will figure that out, I will go... Prime Minister Modi is a great man and I will be going..."

On his plan to visit India next year, he says, "It could be, yes."

This is a positive development for India-US relations, especially after The New York Times reported in August that US President Donald Trump no longer intends to visit India for the upcoming Quad Summit later this year.