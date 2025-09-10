Israel's Qatar Strike Updates: Trump Criticises US Ally's Attack Citing Broader Conflict Risks
Israel’s attack on Hamas in Qatar has drawn public criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting the escalating risks of the war in Gaza. Trump, who expressed being “very unhappy about it,” stated he learned of the strike too late to warn Qatar, which received notice as the bombs were already falling, according to Bloomberg.
The operation, which Israel called a "wholly independent" move, has been widely denounced by European and Middle Eastern leaders as a significant setback to Qatari-mediated ceasefire and hostage release talks. Hamas, meanwhile, claimed its key negotiating delegation survived the attack.
The event raises questions about the strength of US alliances, with analysts suggesting Gulf states may seek more reassurances from the US to prevent similar attacks according to Bloomberg. This could potentially lead to a "distancing of the US defense relationships," according to former U.S. Ambassador Dan Shapiro.
The UAE, a US ally that normalised ties with Israel, warned of “extremely dangerous repercussions,” while Saudi Arabia called the strike a “criminal act.”
The attack also triggered fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, causing oil prices to jump. The incident comes as the US and Israel hold a delicate partnership, supporting Israel’s campaign to eliminate Hamas while prioritising an end to the fighting and the release of hostages.