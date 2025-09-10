Israel's Qatar Strike Updates: Trump Criticises US Ally's Attack Citing Broader Conflict Risks

The event raises questions about the strength of US alliances, with analysts suggesting Gulf states may seek more reassurances from the US to prevent similar attacks according to Bloomberg. This could potentially lead to a "distancing of the US defense relationships," according to former U.S. Ambassador Dan Shapiro.

The UAE, a US ally that normalised ties with Israel, warned of “extremely dangerous repercussions,” while Saudi Arabia called the strike a “criminal act.”

The attack also triggered fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, causing oil prices to jump. The incident comes as the US and Israel hold a delicate partnership, supporting Israel’s campaign to eliminate Hamas while prioritising an end to the fighting and the release of hostages.