Israel's Capture Of Gaza: What Has Gone On So Far, What IDF Plans To Do Next — 10 Points

The Israeli Defence Forces reported that they have commenced operations to take over Gaza City, amid the militant group Hamas accepting the ceasefire proposal in the previous week to release 10 hostages in the first section of 60-day halt on firing, according to news agency Reuters.

Israel has not responded to the proposal as of yet.

According to reports, Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that the Israeli military has begun the preliminary operations to take control on Gaza City, and that IDF forces are holding the outskirts.