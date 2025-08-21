Israel's Capture Of Gaza: What Has Gone On So Far, What IDF Plans To Do Next — 10 Points
According to reports, Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that the Israeli military has begun the preliminary operations and the first stages of the attack on Gaza City.
The Israeli Defence Forces reported that they have commenced operations to take over Gaza City, amid the militant group Hamas accepting the ceasefire proposal in the previous week to release 10 hostages in the first section of 60-day halt on firing, according to news agency Reuters.
Israel has not responded to the proposal as of yet.
In a post on X, the IDF detailed their progress in their ongoing siege of Gaza City.
âï¸Since the renewal of ground operations IDF troops have achieved in Gaza:— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 20, 2025
âªï¸Operational control of over ~75% of Gaza, striking Hamasâ capabilities and terrorist infrastructure, degrading its chain of command, and allowing the IDF to expand operations.
âElimination of aboutâ¦ pic.twitter.com/2pH3LqjAcz
Israel's Progress In Gaza's Takeover
The IDF reported establishing operational control of approximately 75% of Gaza, hitting Hamas’ capabilities and militancy infrastructure. They also reported degrading its chain of command, facilitating the IDF to expand operations.
The military body also reported "eliminating" up to 2,000 militants, which include senior Hamas commanders responsible for planning and executing attacks against Israel.
It also stated that it conducted strikes on 10,000 Hamas targets from the air, land and sea, and that it "dismantled" the group's military infrastructure, weapons depots, and underground networks.
The IDF also said that it set up control corridors knowns as “Morag” and “Magen Oz”, after defeating Hamas’ capabilities and brigades.
Lastly, it reported that there are five IDF divisions operating concurrently across Gaza which are "dismantling terror tunnels, eliminating terrorist cells, and neutralizing Hamas strongholds above and below ground."
6. According to reports from Associated Press, Israel has called up 60,000 reservists to aid in the execution of their seige on the densely populated region.
7. Undertaken with sanction from Israel's defence minister Israel Katz, the IDF will further extend the service of 20,000 more reservists on active duty.
8. The ongoing conflict in Gaza was kickstarted by militant group Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which led to the estimated death of 1,195 people and the capture of 251 people, according to the count shared by Israel.
9. The ensuing conflict claimed the lives of over 61,800 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, 70% of the Palestinians killed in residential buildings were women and children.
10. According to a Guardian report, 83% of the casualties from the conflict were civilians in Gaza citing Israeli military intelligence data.
8. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri.
9. Francesca Albanese, who was the UN's Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories in 2022, termed the IDF's seige on Gaza a genocide of Palestinians.
Calling every Palestinian in Gaza âHamasâ has normalized every killing, rape, torture and act of destruction. Forgive us, Marwa, Motaz, Montaser,& the dozens of thousands already lost -along with the millions still trapped in this genocide- for being so late, slow, and complicit. https://t.co/wfS87ZiTox— Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) August 19, 2025