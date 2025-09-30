Israeli Envoy Calls India 'New Builder Of The World', Invites It To Rebuild Regions In The Country
The envoy said this while welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reaction to the peace plan and said India can contribute significantly to the region.
Israeli ambassador Reuven Azar on Tuesday hailed India's positive role in the Middle-East and called the country "new builder of the world" while also asking it to help rebuild regions in Israel. US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a 20-point plan to end the Israel-Palestine conflict and bring about peace in Gaza. The peace plan offers other countries like India to execute reconstruction activities in the region.
"India is the new builder of the world. As you are building India, we want you to build our regions as well. You (India) are capable of doing it," Azar told NDTV. The envoy said this while welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reaction to the peace plan and said India can contribute significantly to the region.
The plan, disclosed after talks between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pushes for an immediate end to the war in Gaza and release of all the hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours and release of 250 life sentence prisoners along with 1,700 Gazans who were detained after Oct. 7, 2023; this includes all women and children detained that were detained in the same context.
After the announcement, Modi took to his X account to embrace Trump's peace plan and said, "We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region."
He added that India hopes everyone concerned will agree to Trump's initiative and support this effort to end conflict and bring upon peace. Azar welcomed the Modi's stance and comments on the plan and said that India has a "positive role" for the region.
He added that when it comes to economic activities, India brings a lot to the plate and stated that it has the potential to contribute to economic projects in Gaza. He also urged New Delhi to participate in rebuilding regions in the country.