Israeli Air Strike Kills Yemen's Houthi PM Ahmed Al-Rahawi, Other Ministers

Yemen's Houthis, who control vast swathes of the country, confirmed in a statement on Saturday that their prime minister, Ahmed al-Rahawi, was killed in an Israeli air strike.

The Israeli strike, carried out on Thursday in Yemen's capital Sanaa, had targeted the Houthi prime minister along with members of his cabinet.

"We announce the martyrdom of the mujahid Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi, prime minister of the Government of Change and Construction, along with several of his fellow ministers, on Thursday," the Houthis said in a statement.

The details of other ministers and persons killed in the attack were not immediately shared.

The Israeli attack comes amid escalating tensions between Tel Aviv and Sanaa, with the Houthis vowing to target Israeli vessels moving through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden till the "genocide" does not end in Gaza.

The Houthi presidency said it would continue to discharge its governmental duties, despite the deadly Israeli strike that has eliminated its top ministers. “The blood of the great martyrs will be fuel and a motivator to continue on the same path,” it said.

The Israeli offensive on Thursday came on the back of another strike by its forces in Sanaa on Aug. 24, that led to the death of 10 persons and left more than 90 injured, according to Yemeni health officials.

The Houthis, in a bid to retaliate, launched a missile attack on southern Israel on Wednesday. According to Tel Aviv, the missile was intercepted with no losses incurred on its side.

Notably, the Houthis are ideologically aligned to Iran. The group is a core part of the Axis of Resistance — the Iran-led bloc which also comprises Lebanon's Hezbollah, and other militant groups in Iraq and Palestine.